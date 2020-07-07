Charles William Avery, age 82, of Pensacola Beach, was called home July 06, 2020. He was born February 27, 1938 in Dothan, AL to the late James and Lorena Avery. Charles grew up in Slocomb, AL where he played the Baritone Horn in the band and enjoyed the rich experience of the Slocomb United Methodist Church. He attended college at the University of Alabama and studied education at Tory State University. Charles felt the call to ministry early in life but put it off during his four-year teaching career. Ultimately answering the call, he earned a Master of Divinity Degree from Candler School of Theology, at Emory University in Atlanta, GA and a Doctorate of Ministry from Fuller School of Theology, in Pasadena, CA.He served churches in the Alabama-West Florida Conference for 43 years as a pastor, six of those as District Superintendent of the Pensacola District. Charles was married to Pamela Avery, whom God surprised him with, for the last 18 years. He exemplified the life of a Christian: loving God first and loving his fellow people. He loved the Church and was always faithful to his calling to serve it. He never had children of his own but baptized many into the family of God. Charles joined the great cloud of witnesses on July 06, 2020 which includes his mother and father, his sister Sherrilyn, and many beloved family members and colleagues.He is survived by his wife Pamela; two step-sons, Matt (Katy) Nelson of Nashville, TN and Mark (Bethany) Nelson of Bonita Springs, FL; two grandchildren, Alexander and Alina Nelson of Bonita Springs, FL; brother, Teddy (Sheila) Avery of Dothan, AL; niece, Carla (Payton) Mars of Deedsville, AL; nephews, Jimmy Avery of Seattle, WA and Kyle Bapp; niece, Nicki Bapp Watson; great-niece, Amelia Jane Mars; and numerous other relatives in the Cox and Avery families.The memorial service will be held at 11:00am, Friday, July 10, 2020 at Gulf Breeze United Methodist Church, 75 Fairpoint Drive, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561. Rev. Dan Morris will officiate. Interment will commence at a later date in the columbarium at Gulf Breeze United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Charles' name to Gulf Breeze United Methodist Church.