Charlie Finch Sr.
1934 - 2020
Charlie Finch

Pensacola - On Saturday June 13, 2020, Charlie Clinton Finch Sr., 86, joined the love of his life Ida with our heavenly Father unexpectedly.

He served in the United States Navy and was also a retired mechanic and over the road truck driver. He was a loving father and grandfather to his 7 children and their spouses, 21 grandchildren, 48 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. He also leaves to cherish his memory 3 sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He loved to sing Gospel and Bluegrass music with Charlie and Ida's Gulf Winds Bluegrass band. There was not a musical instrument he could not play.

He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family would like to thank the Escambia County EMS and the staff of Baptist Hospital E.R. for their care and compassion.

A visitation will be held at Pensacola Memorial Gardens Funeral Home on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 10:00AM, followed by a service beginning at 11:00AM.






Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
