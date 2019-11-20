|
Charlie Lowery
Pensacola - Charlie Avery Lowery, Jr., 92, of Pensacola, FL went to be with the Lord on November 17, 2019 at Restoration Senior Living in Covington, Louisiana.
He leaves his wife of 74 years, 10 months, Vonnie (Nichols) Lowery; his son, Charlie Avery Lowery III (Debbie); his daughter, Wanda Padgett (Dale); his grandson, Peter Lowery (Tina), his granddaughter, Shannon Mikell (Steve); his great-granddaughter--his "pixie," Emma, and his great-grandson--"his best buddy in the whole wide world," Ethan.
Born and raised in Century, the son of Charlie and Mary Lowery, he was one of nine children. He is survived by one brother, Russell Lowery, who makes the fried catfish that Charlie loved. He is also survived by his baby sister, Dot Crowley, who shares his birthdate of March 1st.
In his early years, he worked at the shipyards in Mobile, delivered ice, worked at farming and painted houses. He met his wife at Sardis Baptist Church, and they married in January of 1945. Charlie was employed by St. Regis Paper Company as a mechanic and in their lab. He retired after 33 years of loyal service.
Charlie had a passion for his garden, his church, and his God. Each year, his garden produced enough for his family and the many people he loved to provide with vegetables. He faithfully served in both Gonzalez Baptist Church and Plainview Baptist Church as deacon. His devotion to Christ was displayed in the way he loved and provided for his family. A devoted husband, Charlie cared for his wife, "his girl," through her long struggle with dementia until the end of his life. He has been a loving and supportive father who played a defining role in the lives of the children. A doting grandfather, he was wise and wonderful and left a legacy of faith and hard work. The greatest joy of his elderly years was knowing his two great-grandchildren, Emma and Ethan. He delighted in their successes and bragged on them every chance he had. He was beloved by family, friends, and neighbors. His warmth and charm brought smiles to many; his generosity was unsurpassed, and his faith made him an example to all. The world is a little less bright because of his passing.
Special thanks to the many caregivers at Granny Nannies and Restoration Senior Living. Sincere gratitude from the family is particularly expressed to Zoey DeGraca and Warrnie Tate for their compassion and loving care. Funeral services will be held at Pensacola Memorial Gardens on Friday, November 22nd at 11:00.
