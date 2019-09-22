Services
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Charlie Pyon Castillo Obituary
Charlie Pyon Castillo

Pensacola - Charlie Pyon Castillo, age 48, passed away on September 18, 2019. Charlie was born to Romeo M. Castillo and Yong Cha Pyon on August 27, 1971 in Korea.

He was preceded in death by his mother; Yong Cha Pyon. He is survived by his father; Romeo M. Castillo, his sister; Susan Castillo, and his brother; Romeo (Donnie) Castillo, and his nephews; CJ and Jaden.

Charlie was a man of many talents. He enjoyed doing photography, collecting watches, collecting guns, and traveling. He was especially good at cooking. He even had his own smoker to smoke his own meats. He was proud of his food and other people loved it as well. One of his proudest career accomplishments was when he obtained his CPA license. He loved spending time with his nephews; CJ and Jaden, and his two dogs; Coco and Chanel.

A visitation will be held at 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Eastern Gate Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the funeral home with interment to follow.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 22, 2019
