Charlie (Cm) White Sr.
Charlie White, Sr. (CM)

Pensacola - Remembering Charlie White, Sr. (CM), who went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 5th 2019.

Charlie is thought of and missed daily by

his high school sweetheart and wife of 65 years, Faye White along with their five children

Marty and Donna White, Jan and Cliff McCollum, Beth

and Dr. Byard Miller, Jennifer Colley, and Scott and Alisa White.. 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren that he loved dearly

Charlie graduated from PHS in 1952 and was among the first hired to work at Chemistrand,

In October 1953 and retired in May 1990.

His love for God , his family and his church was evident in his life, and the memories of him are precious.




Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.
