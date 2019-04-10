|
Cheryl Ann Gentry
Dallas, Texas - Cheryl Ann Gentry, 74, of Dallas, TX, formerly of Pace and Milton, FL, left this earthly world on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.
She was born in Arkansas City, KS, on February 21, 1945, the eldest child of Norman and Ruth Edwin. Cheryl graduated from Arthur L Bristol High School, Argentia, Newfoundland, in 1963 and from the University of Florida in 1972. Growing up the daughter of a Naval Aviator, Cheryl lived in Alabama, Mississippi, Japan, California, Texas, Newfoundland and Florida.
She was a teacher at W.H. Rhodes Elementary and a Realtor in Milton, FL. Cheryl was an avid board game enthusiast and after retiring from teaching she discovered her love of painting, especially the watercolor medium.
Cheryl's loving parents preceded her in death.
She is survived and mourned by her much loved son, Franklin Gentry of Dallas, TX; former husband, Newman Gentry of Tallahassee, FL; her beloved brother and sister, Jim Edwin of Las Cruces, NM, and Barbara Edwin Akers of Springdale, AR, her nephew David Edwin of NW Arkansas, and Roxie, her beloved Papillon.
Cheryl's ever-present smile, laugh and loving spirit will be missed by all who knew her.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Home in Pace, FL. Visitation will be held 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m., prior to the service.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Apr. 10, 2019