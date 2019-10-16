|
Christa Elisabeth Rozman
Pensacola - Christa Elisabeth Rozman, 89, passed away peacefully at home on October 15, 2019. She has been a resident of Pensacola and member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church since 1978.
Born in Germany on April 20, 1930, Christel Reichelt experienced childhood in Germany during WWII. She graduated from Nursing School in Germany and began her career as a pediatric nurse. After the war in Germany, she worked at the American Army Occupation Forces Base in Wiesbaden caring for the Colonel's children. There she met her future husband, John Rozman, who just happened to drive the Colonel's jeep. This love story continued for 65 years. Married in Germany, then making America their new home in Ohio, Christa became a proud American citizen. She worked as a pediatric nurse for a total of 36 years, completing her last 18 years and retiring from Sacred Heart Children's Hospital in 1996.
Christa is survived by her husband, John Rozman and three children: Glenn (Leanne), Christine, and Peggy. Five grandchildren: Stephanie, Benjamin (Kyra) Ketnick, and Kell (Jessica) Rozman, Paul (Candace) and Lisa Rozman. Three great-grandsons complete this loving family: Jackson and Asher Ketnick, and newest arrival Sebastian Rozman.
Special thanks and gratitude to Covenant Hospice: Hannah RN, Katie APRN, and techs: Dee and Jan.
Dementia may have robbed Christa of her memories but she continued to love everyone to the end.
Family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. followed by the Service at 2:30 p.m. at Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel, 3351 Scenic Hwy. Pensacola, Florida 32503, with Rev. Franklin Gore officiating.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019