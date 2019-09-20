|
|
Christine Richardson Lett
Pensacola - Our beloved Christine Richardson Lett passed peacefully on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at home surrounded by family.
She was born on December 25, 1934 in Tunnel Springs, AL. She was educated and studied in the Alabama School District. She accepted the Lord at an early age and joined Amity Baptist Church, Tunnel Springs, AL. She later moved to Pensacola, FL and united with Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. She later moved her membership to Cathedral Faith Church.
She was a faithful servant of God; homemaker, loving and devoted friend; enjoyed arts and crafts; a seamstress, business owner of a full service ceramic shop; an accomplish baker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Lett, parents, Mr. Paul and Mrs. Ida Richardson; a brother, Grover Brown, Sr; four sisters, Althestine Nettles, Mary Lee, Gerneeda McCorvey and Katie Cox.
She is lovingly cherished by, two loving and caring sons, Bobby L. Lett and Gregory Lett; a devoted daughter and son in law, Demetria (Rev. Kevin) Garner, Ineace (Jerome) Matthews and Geraldine Averhart; grandchildren, Tara Lett, Toyesa Lett, Demarius Lett, Deirdre Lett-Johnson, Latris Garner, Valente (Michelle) Jones, Demarques Garner, Kassaundra Garner, Britany (Cedric) Barkley and Jordan Garner; great-grandchildren, Angel Lett, Adora Lett, Sametrice Lett, Samier Saunders, Deanna Lett, Kingsley Jones, Kasen Jones, Arlaun Barkley, Judah Barkley and Bria Barkley; two sisters, Dora Stanton and Idell Green; a sister in law, Betty Brown; a brother in law, Cleophus Lett; a goddaughter, Tris Newberry; two great friends, Catherine Warren and Ida Robinson. And a host of nephews; nieces; cousins; other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019, 11am at Catheral of Faith Church, Elder Jack Hawthorne, officiating. Burial in the Holy Cross Cemetery. Joe Morris Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019