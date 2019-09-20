Services
Joe Morris Funeral Home
701 N De Villiers St
Pensacola, FL 32501
(850) 432-3436
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Catheral of Faith Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Lett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Richardson Lett


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine Richardson Lett Obituary
Christine Richardson Lett

Pensacola - Our beloved Christine Richardson Lett passed peacefully on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at home surrounded by family.

She was born on December 25, 1934 in Tunnel Springs, AL. She was educated and studied in the Alabama School District. She accepted the Lord at an early age and joined Amity Baptist Church, Tunnel Springs, AL. She later moved to Pensacola, FL and united with Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. She later moved her membership to Cathedral Faith Church.

She was a faithful servant of God; homemaker, loving and devoted friend; enjoyed arts and crafts; a seamstress, business owner of a full service ceramic shop; an accomplish baker.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Lett, parents, Mr. Paul and Mrs. Ida Richardson; a brother, Grover Brown, Sr; four sisters, Althestine Nettles, Mary Lee, Gerneeda McCorvey and Katie Cox.

She is lovingly cherished by, two loving and caring sons, Bobby L. Lett and Gregory Lett; a devoted daughter and son in law, Demetria (Rev. Kevin) Garner, Ineace (Jerome) Matthews and Geraldine Averhart; grandchildren, Tara Lett, Toyesa Lett, Demarius Lett, Deirdre Lett-Johnson, Latris Garner, Valente (Michelle) Jones, Demarques Garner, Kassaundra Garner, Britany (Cedric) Barkley and Jordan Garner; great-grandchildren, Angel Lett, Adora Lett, Sametrice Lett, Samier Saunders, Deanna Lett, Kingsley Jones, Kasen Jones, Arlaun Barkley, Judah Barkley and Bria Barkley; two sisters, Dora Stanton and Idell Green; a sister in law, Betty Brown; a brother in law, Cleophus Lett; a goddaughter, Tris Newberry; two great friends, Catherine Warren and Ida Robinson. And a host of nephews; nieces; cousins; other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019, 11am at Catheral of Faith Church, Elder Jack Hawthorne, officiating. Burial in the Holy Cross Cemetery. Joe Morris Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now