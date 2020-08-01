Christopher Smelstoys



Pensacola - Chris Smelstoys, known as Stack, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at age 57. Chris was born in Philadelphia, spent his teen years in Newark, Delaware where he graduated from Christiana High School in 1981. Chris began his career in the construction industry before moving to Pensacola, Florida where he worked at Westinghouse transferring into the railroad industry when that plant closed. Chris worked for CSX in Pensacola and Mobile until his passing.



Chris's love of family, dogs, weight training and his loyalty to friends were his passions in life. He had a profound impact on the many people he trained and helped from high school students to professional athletes to farmers. He loved greatly and was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.



He is preceded in death by his sister, Eileen (Bean) Bird. He is survived by his mother and father Barbara and Bernie Smelstoys, his wife Tracie, daughters Rebecca Whitfield (Thomas), Emily Young (Sean), two grandchildren Kimber and Roman Whitfield, brother Bernie Smelstoys (Michele), Sisters Margi Hannum (John) in Wilmington, Delaware, Sister Barbi Turek (Mike) in Alabaster, Alabama, Brother in law David Bird in Charlotte, North Carolina and eight nieces and nephews and one great nephew.



A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Donations to the Pensacola Humane Society in lieu of flowers, please.









