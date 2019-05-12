Claire Cox Dunaway



Molino - Claire Cox Dunaway, 81, of Molino, FL passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. She was born on October 21, 1937 in Thomasville, GA. Her family moved to Pensacola and she later married and settled in Molino to raise her own family. She was a devoted wife and a loving mother, grandmother, daughter and aunt. She had a strong faith and was a long time member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Molino. She enjoyed gardening, thrift store shopping, reading, and writing poetry. But most of all she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents William Cox II and Jewell Cox, her brothers William Cox III and Gordon Cox and sister Burma Carter, her husband Glen Dunaway and her son John Dunaway.



She is survived by her daughter Amy Adams (Anthony), daughter-in-law Susie Dunaway,grandchildren Alyssa Dunaway, Johnny Dunaway, Aaron Adams, Aadan Adams and numerous nieces and nephews.



The family wishes to thank The Terrace at Ivey Acres, Century Health and Rehabilitation Center, and Vitas Hospice for their excellent and loving care of Claire.



Visitation will be held at Faith Chapel North on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, beginning at 9:00 a.m. with the memorial service at 10:00 with Reverend Jimmy Cook officiating.



Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 Hwy. 29 South, Cantonment, FL entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com. Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary