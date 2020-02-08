|
|
Claire Frenkel McMillan Ades
Pensacola - Claire F. Ades, 95, passed away February 7, 2020
Claire was born in Pensacola and grew up in a close, loving family. At 18, she met and married a dashing naval aviation ensign in September 1942. They were able to enjoy Navy life, living at many naval bases throughout the U.S, raising two young daughters until Mac's death in July 1954 from an aircraft accident in Italy where he was serving as the Commanding Officer of the USS Megara, a repair ship. He was a Commander, USN at the time of his death. Claire was living in Pensacola at the time and continued to work until her retirement. She married Harlow W. Ades, PHD, in July 1963 and then moved to Urbana, Il, when he accepted a faculty research position at the University of Illinois Department of Engineering and Physiology in 1965 where they lived until his retirement in December 1976. They then moved back to Pensacola. While Harlow was attending a meeting in Washington, DC, October, 1977, he suffered a fatal stroke leaving Claire a widow once again.
She stayed involved in many organizations, active in Temple Beth El activities, bridge, and as a docent in the historic area of Pensacola. She was a central figure with the many nephews, nieces and cousins. She was the remaining "matriarch" and enjoyed a close relationship to them all.
She truly loved life: entertaining her many friends, relatives, and neighbors; and embraced travel. She was the genuine article. She was caring, supportive, and grateful for her many blessings.
Claire was preceded in death by her two brothers, Maurice (Brother) Frenkel, Clarence Jr. of Mobile, AL, and sister Terese (Terry) McClure, Lakeland, FL. She is survived by her two daughters, Frances (Fran) McMillan, Pensacola, and Patricia McMillan, Woodbine, GA; stepson, William (Bill) Ades(Martha), Manassas, VA; her grandchildren, David Rudisill, Pensacola, and Michael (Summer) Rudisill, Sanford, FL, Marcus Ades, Emily Cremeans (Mike), also of Manassas, VA; five great-grandchildren, as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and devoted friends here as well as abroad.
The family would like to thank her devoted caregivers during her later years; Iris Jordan, Octavia Davis, Yolanda Freeman, Kendra Britt, and Keana Patterson. Also, grateful appreciation to the nursing division of Azalea Trace, Emerald Coast Hospice and Kindred home health for their comprehensive and compassionate care.
Visitation with the family will be at Waters & Hibbert Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 11. Followed by a graveside service at 11:30 a.m. with Rabbi Joel Fleekop officiating. A reception will follow at Temple Beth El Social hall.
To honor Claire's memory, and in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Fannie W. Frenkel perpetual care cemetery fund, Temple Beth El; and to any animal rescue organization of choice.
May Claire's memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved her.
