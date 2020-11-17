Clara Mae BoyerPensacola - Clara May Boyer, 94, of Pensacola, Florida, passed away November 12, 2020 in Texas. A devoted wife, mother, sister and friend, Clara was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Boyer, parents Zeno and Willie Mae Early, sisters Mary Charles Lay, Thelma Hughes, and Mattie Early-Hughes. Clara is survived by sister Eloise Shirley and husband Joe, brother Zeno Early Jr and wife Wilma; daughters Sherry Martin and husband Jeff of Keller, Texas, and Kim Macht of Pensacola; grandchildren, Kristin Thompson and husband Dylan of Atlanta, TX, Sandi Behrens and husband Shane of Panama City, FL, Kevin Martin and wife Robyn of Houston, TX, Nathan Macht of Phoenix, AZ, and Travis Martin of Keller, TX ; Great-grandchildren Brooklyn, Brayden, Kaden, Mason, Britton, Hunter, Braxton, Caleb, and Brookes; and a host of other beloved family members and friends.A funeral service for Clara will be held at Oak Lawn Funeral Home in Pensacola at 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 20th, 2020. Following the service, burial will be held at Barrancas National Cemetery at 11:00 a.m.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her honor to First Baptist Church of Pensacola.