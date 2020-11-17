1/2
Clara Mae Boyer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clara Mae Boyer

Pensacola - Clara May Boyer, 94, of Pensacola, Florida, passed away November 12, 2020 in Texas. A devoted wife, mother, sister and friend, Clara was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Boyer, parents Zeno and Willie Mae Early, sisters Mary Charles Lay, Thelma Hughes, and Mattie Early-Hughes. Clara is survived by sister Eloise Shirley and husband Joe, brother Zeno Early Jr and wife Wilma; daughters Sherry Martin and husband Jeff of Keller, Texas, and Kim Macht of Pensacola; grandchildren, Kristin Thompson and husband Dylan of Atlanta, TX, Sandi Behrens and husband Shane of Panama City, FL, Kevin Martin and wife Robyn of Houston, TX, Nathan Macht of Phoenix, AZ, and Travis Martin of Keller, TX ; Great-grandchildren Brooklyn, Brayden, Kaden, Mason, Britton, Hunter, Braxton, Caleb, and Brookes; and a host of other beloved family members and friends.

A funeral service for Clara will be held at Oak Lawn Funeral Home in Pensacola at 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 20th, 2020. Following the service, burial will be held at Barrancas National Cemetery at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her honor to First Baptist Church of Pensacola.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Oak Lawn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Burial
11:00 AM
Barrancas National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Oak Lawn Funeral Home
619 New Warrington Road
Pensacola, FL 32506
8504532321
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oak Lawn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved