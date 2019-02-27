Clara Stone DeLoach



Pensacola - Clara Stone DeLoach died peacefully with her son at her side on February 25, 2019 at the age of 87.



She was born in Pineapple, AL on June 14, 1931 to Mabry V. Stone, Sr. and Clara Melton Stone. After spending her early years in Pineapple, the family relocated to Fairhope, AL and Clara ultimately made Pensacola her home for most of her life. She graduated from Pensacola High School. It was in Pensacola where she met the love of her life, William A. (Bill) DeLoach. They were married in the Fairhope Methodist Church on July 4, 1953 and were blessed with 47 years of marriage.



Clara leaves behind her son and only child, William S. (Stoney) DeLoach and granddaughters Lacey Leigh DeLoach and Savannah Ruth DeLoach.



She managed the family and made certain things were absolutely perfect at all times. Bill and Clara were a team, practically inseparable. They loved taking on projects together. They cherished their neighborhood, Fairway Drive, and took great pride in maintaining the park, building the beautiful gazebo, the gathering spot for the wonderful neighbors. Even after Bill's passing, Clara continued to care for the park until her health would not allow her to continue. They always loved cars, and began collecting and restoring 1966 Mustangs to absolute original showroom condition. One of the cars caught the attention of the editor of Mustang Monthly magazine. All four cars were written up and photographed in a six page article in the national publication. The cover story read "The DeLoach Family of Mustangs" and featured one of the cars on the cover. Next, Bill and Clara decided they would take up woodworking. Together, they built beautiful meticulously crafted pieces of fine mahogany furniture that filled their home as well as their son Stoney's home. Many hours were spent making certain each piece was designed and finished to absolute perfection.



Clara was preceded in death by her loving husband, William A. (Bill) DeLoach; her parents, Mabry V. Stone, Sr. and Clara Melton Stone; her two brothers, Marcus Earl Stone and Mabry V. Stone, Jr.



A special word of thanks to the loving management and staff of Summer Vista Assisted Living. Clara loved each and every one of you and she received tremendous love in return.



Visitation will be 10:00am until the Funeral Service at 11:00am on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Harper Morris Memorial Chapel on Airport Blvd. A private family graveside service will be held immediately following at Bayview Memorial Park, Rev David Morris will be officiating.



Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to St. Mark United Methodist Church, Missions Fund, 2203 N. 12th Ave., Pensacola, FL 32503. Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary