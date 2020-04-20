|
|
Clara Stowell
Keene - Clara D. Stowell 93, of Keene, NH and a former longtime resident of Pensacola, FL, passed away at her home in Keene on Monday, April 13, 2020.
She resided in Pensacola, Florida for many years. Having a deep faith, Clara was a longtime member of the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection in Pensacola.
Service and burial in the Monadnock View Cemetery, Keene, will be private.
For those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. Stowell's memory to the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 6305 North Blue Angel Parkway, Pensacola, FL 32526.
The Foley Funeral Home (www.foleyfuneralhome.com) of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020