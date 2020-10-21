Clarence E. "C.E." Reeder



Pensacola - Clarence Edward Reeder was born November 27, 1923 in Berrydale, FL, and was called home October 19, 2020 in Pensacola, FL, the youngest of six children to Nathan and Viola Reeder. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dortha Jean Reeder; brothers, Johnny (Bunky) Reeder, Russell Ivey Reeder Sr, Andrew David Reeder; sisters, Edna Mae Miller and Etha Lillian Reeder.



He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Clarence was also a long-time member of Plainview Baptist Church. He enjoyed offering his time and service to his church and community. Clarence proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II and took pride in protecting his country. Most of all he enjoyed spending his time with his friends, family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



He is survived by son, Larry E. Reeder; grandchildren, Brian E. (Denise), Stephen C. (Ila), and Daren W. (Jenna); great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Caleb, Logan, Nora and Ivy; and many other relatives and friends.



The family will be holding a private service 2pm Thursday, October 22 at EASTERN GATE FUNERAL HOME. Interment will take place in Eastern Gate Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Clarence's memory to Plainview Baptist Church in Pensacola, FL.









