|
|
Clarence Edwin "Ed" Horne
Pensacola - 1941 - 2020
Clarence Edwin "Ed" Horne, Jr. , of McDavid, Florida, passed away on January 13, 2020 in an inpatient Covenant Hospice facility in Pensacola, Florida. He was born on March 9, 1941 in Enon Community in Pike County, Alabama.
Ed graduated from Baker Hill High School in Alabama and attended Troy State University. One of Ed's greatest loves in life was his Appaloosas. Nothing was more rewarding to him than showing these horses. This love gave the following quote new meaning - "There's something about the outside of a horse that is good for the inside of a man." Ed retired from Monsanto in Gonzalez, Florida after 35 years of service, where he worked as an engineering technician in Research and Development.
Ed is preceded in death by his parents, C.E. Horne, Sr. and Dorothy Haisten Horne, brother-in-law Rothel Griffin and sister-in-law Jane McCurdy. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Edythe McCurdy Horne, daughters Denise Allain and Lynn Horne (Norman), son Dennis Horne, sisters Elizabeth Griffin and Elaine Sammons (Tommy), three grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers are Joshua Greenwell, Jeremy Greenwell, Ashley Griffin, Art Sammons, Bert Sammons, and Tim Thomas with Norman McIntosh as honorary pallbearer.
Friends are cordially invited to join the family for a visitation at Eastern Gate Memorial Funeral Home in Pensacola, Florida on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 12:00-2:00PM. Graveside service will follow at 2PM with Chaplin Jason Adams officiating.
Eastern Gate Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be offered at www.easterngatememorial.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 18, 2020