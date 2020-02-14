|
|
Clarence "Smitty" Smith
Pensacola - Clarence "Smitty" Smith, 82, of Pensacola, FL passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020. Clarence served his country in the United States Army before retiring proudly from the United States Navy. He also retired as an aviation structural mechanic with Civil Service. Smitty was a dedicated Christian and a member of Bellview Baptist Church for many years until his health failed him. He loved reading God's word, throwing a cast net, pole fishing, hunting, listening to music and playing bingo with the residents at Homestead Village.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Maggie Smith; his loving wife, Violet Smith and his daughter, Betty DeShazo. He is survived by his daughters, Mary Ann Barnes (Timothy) and Janice Cook (Scott); grandchildren, Clifton DeShazo, Fannie Dietz, Jesse "Monkey" DeShazo, James Barnes, Nicole Jones, Jacob Cook and Jared Cook; numerous great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Scott Cook, Jacob Cook, Jared Cook, Shane Dietz, Bliss DeShazo and Baylin Dietz. Honorary pallbearers will be Timothy Barnes, Clifton DeShazo and Jesse DeShazo.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the local .
Visitation will be Friday, February 21, 2020 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the funeral home with Dr. Bob Greene officiating. Interment will follow at Pensacola Memorial Gardens.
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Pkwy is entrusted with the arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020