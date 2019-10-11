Services
Lewis & Wright Funeral Home
2500 Clarksville Hwy
Nashville, TN 37208
615-255-2371
Clarice T. Butler

Goodlettsville, TN - Clarice T. Butler, age 106 passed away October 3, 2019 in Goodlettsville,TN. A native Pensacolian taught school in Escambia County and retired after over 45 years in 1978. Survived by son, Benjamin (Dr. Mary) Butler, Missouri City, TX; daughter, Dr. Carol (Dr. Robert) Boone, Goodlettsville, TN; step-daughter, Laurastein Wilson, Pensacola, FL and a host of family and friends.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 12 Noon followed by funeral at 1:30 P.M. at Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, 307 North "D" Street. Joe Morris and Son Funeral Directors.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
