Classie Hill
Pensacola - Classie Hill of Pensacola, Fla., passed away suddenly on Monday, April 22, 2019, at the age of 84.
Classie was born in Camden, Ala., on Feb. 22, 1935 to the late Nathaniel and Tinsie McCants. She relocated to Pensacola after graduating high school at Camden Academy and lived with her now-deceased older sister, Lillie Mae English, and her husband, Dennis, for a short time. She worked in a variety of jobs, the last in custodial services with the Escambia County School District from 1979 until her retirement in June 1997. In Pensacola, Classie met and married George Hill. They were united in marriage for 38 years until the Lord called George home in 1993. With no biological children of their own, they were the proud parents of adopted daughter Lisa Hill Jackson and grandparents to Brittany and Jasmine Jackson. Lisa preceded her mother in death in November 2018.
Upon relocating to Pensacola, Classie united with the Sunlight Baptist Church, where she was baptized in 1955. She later became a founding member in 1962 of the Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, where she served in several capacities, including as a Trustee at the time of her death.
Classie is survived by her granddaughters, Brittany and Jasmine Jackson; son-in-law, Gregory Jackson; two sisters: Ethel January, Pensacola; Luvirda Jones (Willie), Jamaica Queens, N.Y.; two brothers: Josh McCants, Pensacola; and Israel McCants, Akron, Ohio; goddaughter Ashley Cook, Pensacola; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and three sisters, Lillie Mae English, Lizzie Capers and Minnie Fountain.
Funeral services will be held Monday, April 29 at 11 a.m. at the Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, 2515 N. 6th Ave., with the Rev. Dr. Otha Leverette III officiating. A family hour will be held at Mt. Sinai on Sunday, April 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. Joe Morris and Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Apr. 27, 2019