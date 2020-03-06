|
Dr. Claude Dean Strickland
Gulf Breeze - Dr. Claude Dean Strickland, 71, of Gulf Breeze, Florida, passed away on November 30, 2019 in Pensacola, Florida. He was born February 24, 1948 in Fort Worth, Texas. Dr. Strickland graduated from dental school at Emory University and later received a commission in the United States Air Force with Turkey as his first duty station.
Dr. Strickland is preceded in death by his parents, Razzie and Georgia Strickland, and son Blake McK Strickland. He is survived by his son, Travis Strickland, and wife Tanya; brother Robert Strickland, and wife Cynthia; brother Gene Strickland, and wife Rita; brother William Strickland, and wife Kris, grandson Grant Strickland, granddaughter Abigail Strickland, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 12 PM at Hemingway's Island Grill on Pensacola Beach.
