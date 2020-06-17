Claude Don Hawkins
Cantonment - Claude Don Hawkins, 90, of Cantonment, Florida, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at his home following an extended illness. Born in San Mateo, FL, he resided in Pensacola for over 40 years moving there from Mobile, AL. In 1951 he joined the U.S. Air Force and served honorably during the Korean War. on worked in the bridge construction industry and owned and served as CEO of Hawkins Bridge Co. He had also worked with BCS and Deer River Corporations in Pensacola and Mobile. Don received a patent for developing a forming system that set faster and harder. He likewise had served as a consultant for bridge companies across the southeast.
Don is survived by his wife, Beverly Hawkins of Cantonment, his children, Debbie Leonardy of St. Augustine, Elisa Hawkins of Mobile, AL, Dustin Williams (Irma) of Sanford, NC, Jake Hawkins and Matt Hawkins (Kaylynn), all of Pensacola, a brother, Roy Hawkins (Diane) of San Mateo and Joy Murphy of Avon Park, 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Services will be at 11:00 A.M. Friday, June 19, 2020 at Johnson-Overturf Chapel in Palatka with Bishop Jay Tilton conducting. Burial will follow at San Mateo Cemetery with the U.S. Air Force conducting military honors. The family will receive friends Thursday from 5-7 P.M. at Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.
Flowers are gratefully accepted or memorial donations may be sent to Covenant Care Hospice, attention, Lisa Clopton, 5041 N. 12th Ave., Pensacola, FL 32504.
Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at Don's Book of Memories page at www.johnsonoverturffunerals.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka, FL.
Cantonment - Claude Don Hawkins, 90, of Cantonment, Florida, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at his home following an extended illness. Born in San Mateo, FL, he resided in Pensacola for over 40 years moving there from Mobile, AL. In 1951 he joined the U.S. Air Force and served honorably during the Korean War. on worked in the bridge construction industry and owned and served as CEO of Hawkins Bridge Co. He had also worked with BCS and Deer River Corporations in Pensacola and Mobile. Don received a patent for developing a forming system that set faster and harder. He likewise had served as a consultant for bridge companies across the southeast.
Don is survived by his wife, Beverly Hawkins of Cantonment, his children, Debbie Leonardy of St. Augustine, Elisa Hawkins of Mobile, AL, Dustin Williams (Irma) of Sanford, NC, Jake Hawkins and Matt Hawkins (Kaylynn), all of Pensacola, a brother, Roy Hawkins (Diane) of San Mateo and Joy Murphy of Avon Park, 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Services will be at 11:00 A.M. Friday, June 19, 2020 at Johnson-Overturf Chapel in Palatka with Bishop Jay Tilton conducting. Burial will follow at San Mateo Cemetery with the U.S. Air Force conducting military honors. The family will receive friends Thursday from 5-7 P.M. at Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.
Flowers are gratefully accepted or memorial donations may be sent to Covenant Care Hospice, attention, Lisa Clopton, 5041 N. 12th Ave., Pensacola, FL 32504.
Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at Don's Book of Memories page at www.johnsonoverturffunerals.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka, FL.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.