Claudelle "Bill" H. Williams



Pensacola - Claudelle H. Williams, 95, of Pensacola, FL passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019. He loved his family, had a wonderful personality, always upbeat and had a quick wit. He absolutely loved to play Acey-Ducey. He loved flirting with the girls. Loved the US Navy and baseball and was a hard worker. He served at NAS Pearl Harbor, HI, USS Cape Gloucester CVE-109, USS Orca AVP-49, USS Talladega APA-208 and USS Essex CV-9. He was awarded the Navy Good Conduct Medal, China Service Medal, Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Korean Service Medal.



He is preceded in death by his wives, Sarah Irene Williams and Madonna Williams; daughter, Beverly McSwain; sisters, Flora Martin, Freda Makris, Anniece Evans; brother, Johnny Kemp; his parents, Charlie H. Williams and Mildred Williams. He is survived by his daughters, Deborah Overton and Patricia Rudd (Charlie); brother, Charlie Williams (Pat); son-in-law, Jerry McSwain; granddaughters, Nicole Gilbride, Michelle Stringer; grandson, Brian McSwain; 6 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.



Special thanks to dear friends, Nettie Barron, Jacque Posey and Steve Nicholson and to his caregivers, Jerry, Norma and Christie. Also, the staff of Brookdale Assisted Living.



Pallbearers will be Charlie Williams, Charlie Rudd, Jerry McSwain, Brian McSwain, Dennis Makris and Steve Nicholson.



Visitation will be Tuesday, March 19, 2019 beginning at 10:00 a.m. with the funeral service to begin at 11:00 at Ferry Pass Methodist Church with Reverend Bill Hodge officiating. Interment will be at Barrancas National Cemetery.



FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Pkwy is entrusted with the arrangements. You may express your condolences online to www.fcfhs.com Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary