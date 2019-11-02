Services
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Hope Primitive Baptist Church
1944 - 2019
Clayton Watson Obituary
Clayton Watson was born on December 29, 1944 to the late Luticia Watson Roberts. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Herron Moore and Raymond Roberts. Clayton went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 25, 2019.

He confessed Christ at an early age at St. John Baptist Church in Pensacola, Florida. Clayton graduated from Booker T. Washington High School class of 1963.

He leaves to cherish his memory two daughters Renee Watson and Felicia Watson. (Detroit, MI); one granddaughter Nylin Watson (Detroit, MI). One sister Joan Roberts Harper (Atlanta, GA); one nephew George E. Harper (Atlanta, GA). Two first cousins Delores Richburg, and Corrie Walthaw of Cleveland, Ohio many other cousins and friends, extended family Mamie Thompson and Debra Russell and Fredrick Robbins, Sr.

Family hour 4-6 Monday, Services At Zion Hope Primitive Baptist Church, Tuesday, November 5th at 11.00.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
