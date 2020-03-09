Services
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - North Chapel
1000 Highway 29
Cantonment, FL 32533
(850) 937-8118
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - North Chapel
1000 Highway 29
Cantonment, FL 32533
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Beulah Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Cleveland Rhoades
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cleveland Elwood Rhoades Sr.


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cleveland Elwood Rhoades Sr. Obituary
Cleveland Elwood Rhoades, Sr.

Cantonment - Cleveland Elwood Rhoades, Sr. went home to Heaven on March 8, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother. He loved to fish, hunt, and spend time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Rhoades; daughter, Connie (Brady) Killam; son, Cleve (Amy) Rhoades; daughter, Laura (William) Bass; 7 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Beulah Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 Hwy. 29 South, Cantonment, FL entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cleveland's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - North Chapel
Download Now