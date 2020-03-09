|
Cleveland Elwood Rhoades, Sr.
Cantonment - Cleveland Elwood Rhoades, Sr. went home to Heaven on March 8, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother. He loved to fish, hunt, and spend time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Rhoades; daughter, Connie (Brady) Killam; son, Cleve (Amy) Rhoades; daughter, Laura (William) Bass; 7 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Beulah Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North.
Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 Hwy. 29 South, Cantonment, FL entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020