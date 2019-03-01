Services
Hooker Funeral Home
723 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
931-645-6435
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hooker Funeral Home
723 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ The Healer Church
1295 Paradise Hill Rd.
View Map
Interment
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Ky. Veterans Cemetery West
Cleveland M. Richardson Obituary
Cleveland M. Richardson

Clarksville, TN - Cleveland M. Richardson, age 49, passed away with injuries from an automobile accident in Clarksville, TN.

He was born October 24, 1969 in Pensacola, Florida. He was a 1987 graduate of Pensocola High School and later enlisted in the US Army where he served his country and was honorably discharged. He graduated from Austin Peay State University with a BS in Business Administration, concentration in Finance. He was a member of Christ The Healer Church in Clarksville, TN. He married Gwendolyn Brooks August 10, 1990.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Ann Richardson. He is survived by wife, Gwendolyn Richardson; daughters, Jasmine Dominque and Jamecia Darne'; Mother in Love, Evelyn Brooks (Chicago, IL); brother, Antoine (Sherry) Richardson (Sauk, MN); brothers in law, Adarryll Brooks (Chicago, IL), Anthony Glover (Monroe, LA) & Michael Willis (Greenwood, MS); sisters in law, Diane Glover & Rosetta (Claude) Thomas (both of Greenwood, MS); Aunts, Mary Ann Richardson (Orlando, FL), Leevie Giles & Bennie E. Gray (both of Greenwood, MS); uncles, Charles Glover & Theotis Glover (Greenwood, MS), Tommie Lee Glover (Chicago, IL).

Visitation will be Friday, March 1, 2019, 6-8 PM at Hooker Funeral Home 723 Franklin St. Clarksville, TN. Funeral Service Saturday March 2, 2019, 11:00 AM at Christ The Healer Church 1295 Paradise Rd. Clarksville, Tn. Bishop Calvin Lockett, Eulogist. Interment Monday, 10 AM at Ky Veterans Cemetery West.

Hooker Funeral Home is in Charge of arrangements. 931-645-6435
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 1, 2019
