Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church
Pensacola, FL
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church
Pensacola, FL
Clifford Reynolds Jr. Obituary
Clifford Reynolds, Jr.

Pensacola -

Clifford Reynolds, Jr. was born June 3, 1935, in Pensacola, FL to the late Clifford, Sr. and Della Reynolds. He passed away peacefully, on August 16, 2019, with his family by his side. He was a Washington HS graduate, Class of 1952. He is survived by his wife Rosie Reynolds, second wife Faye Reynolds,FL, sisters, Delores Armstrong, MI, Beverly Hayes, FL; 6 daughters, Debra Tucker (Earl), GA, Regina Walker, FL, Brenda Jackson (Bruce) MD, Yolanda, Reynolds, MD, Cheryl Thomas, MD, Cheir Rutledge, AL. Services will be held at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Pensacola, FL, August 23, 2019; family hour begins 10:00am; funeral service promptly at 11:00.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 22, 2019
