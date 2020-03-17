Services
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 478-3292
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:30 AM
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:30 AM
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
Burial
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
Concord Primitive Baptist Church
Jay, FL
Clora Nell Cotton


1930 - 2020
Clora Nell Cotton Obituary
Clora Nell Cotton

Pensacola, FL - Clora Nell Cotton, 89, died Sunday March 15, 2020.

Nell was born in McKenzie, AL on July 9, 1930. She and her twin sister were raised by their mother in Jay, FL. In 1952, she moved to Pensacola, FL with her husband, where she had two sons. After a short time working at Chemstrand, Nell became a Realtor. Her Real Estate career spanned 30 for years. Being a Christian first, over her life she attended Baptist, Methodist and Assembly of God churches. Nell received her Associate of Arts degree from Pensacola Junior College in the eighties. Over her life she mentored sixteen ladies living in her home, while attending Pensacola Christian College.

In her retirement years she enjoyed her grandchildren, family, and a close group of friends she had made over her life. Nell reached out and walked directly into God's embrace.

She is preceded in death by her father, Charlie Lloyd; mother, Lessie Lloyd and son, Tony Cotton.

Nell is survived by her son Rick Cotton (Kathy); daughter-in-law, Jean Cotton; grandchildren, Jeneva Cotton, Nathan Marsh (Jody), Katie Marsh and Zack Cotton (Jayde); great grandchildren, Madelynn and Jackson; sister, Flora Bell Rowland (Harold).

Visitation is 10:30am until the Funeral Service at 11:30am Friday, March 20, 2020 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel. Rev. Ashley Wilkerson Meyers will officiate. Burial will follow at 2:00pm at Concord Primitive Baptist Church in Jay, FL.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Emerald Coast Hospice and Covenant Hospice for their professional and wonderful care to our mother, Nell.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
