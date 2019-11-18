Services
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - South Chapel
100 Beverly Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850) 432-6146
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Myrtle Grove Baptist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Myrtle Grove Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Clyde McCauley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clyde Randolph McCauley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clyde Randolph McCauley Obituary
Clyde Randolph McCauley

Pensacola - Clyde R. McCauley, age 90 passed away Saturday, Nov 16, 2019. He was born July 27, 1929 in McDavid, FL and lived nearly his entire life in Pensacola. A Korean War vet he was proud of his army duty. He retired from NAS Pensacola 35 years ago. He remained active with fishing and golf until fairly recently. He coached Little League Baseball for many years which resulted in dozens, if not hundreds, of young boys becoming outstanding young men. As one of few living "Brownsville Boys" Clyde developed relationships that lasted decades. His quiet leadership and more importantly his walk with Christ, his Lord and Savior, has left a legacy to friends and family that will live forever.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jean McCauley, Pensacola; daughters, Jane Bonelli (John), Pensacola, Joan Miller (Joe) Cairo, GA and Suzanne Vickrey (Kevin), Molino; sons, William McCauley (Teri), Franklin, TN; and Randy McCauley (Stephanie), Molino, FL. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 27 great grands & 4 great-great grands.

In everything Clyde did, whether it was working, coaching, fishing, or golf he did so to the best of his ability and with joy and a smile. Known by many names: "Slick, Rock, Popsie & Papa" were among a few. He cared for his family, extended family & friends with unmeasurable love which was returned to him by all. He was a hero in the truest sense of the world.

Visitation will be Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Myrtle Grove Baptist Church beginning at 10:00 a.m. with the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Bayview Memorial Park Cemetery.

FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Pkwy is entrusted with the arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clyde's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - South Chapel
Download Now