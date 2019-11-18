|
|
Clyde Randolph McCauley
Pensacola - Clyde R. McCauley, age 90 passed away Saturday, Nov 16, 2019. He was born July 27, 1929 in McDavid, FL and lived nearly his entire life in Pensacola. A Korean War vet he was proud of his army duty. He retired from NAS Pensacola 35 years ago. He remained active with fishing and golf until fairly recently. He coached Little League Baseball for many years which resulted in dozens, if not hundreds, of young boys becoming outstanding young men. As one of few living "Brownsville Boys" Clyde developed relationships that lasted decades. His quiet leadership and more importantly his walk with Christ, his Lord and Savior, has left a legacy to friends and family that will live forever.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jean McCauley, Pensacola; daughters, Jane Bonelli (John), Pensacola, Joan Miller (Joe) Cairo, GA and Suzanne Vickrey (Kevin), Molino; sons, William McCauley (Teri), Franklin, TN; and Randy McCauley (Stephanie), Molino, FL. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 27 great grands & 4 great-great grands.
In everything Clyde did, whether it was working, coaching, fishing, or golf he did so to the best of his ability and with joy and a smile. Known by many names: "Slick, Rock, Popsie & Papa" were among a few. He cared for his family, extended family & friends with unmeasurable love which was returned to him by all. He was a hero in the truest sense of the world.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Myrtle Grove Baptist Church beginning at 10:00 a.m. with the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Bayview Memorial Park Cemetery.
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Pkwy is entrusted with the arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019