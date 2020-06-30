Clyde Wilfred Seager
Clyde Wilfred Seager, 88, avid pilot, devoted church goer, and life-long gearhead left to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 25, 2020. He was struck by a sudden infection and passed away quickly. Clyde was married for over 50 years to his beloved wife, June, who passed away last year. He recently moved back to the Chicago area after spending over 15 happy retirement years in Gulf Breeze.
He is survived by his loving daughters, Julie Volckens (Robert) of Lafayette, CO and Janice Sievertson (Michael) of Carpentersville, IL, his grandsons, Marco and Logan, his devoted sister, Diane Schulz (Woodstock, IL), cousins Ann and Alfred Seager, many cousins, nieces and nephews who meant so much to him.
For more information, call Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home at 815-338-1710, or visit our website at www.slmcfh.com.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.