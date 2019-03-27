Col. Simon Jay Kittler



Pensacola - Simon Jay Kittler went to be with God on March 22, 2019 at the age of 88, with his wife at his side.



Si was born in Detroit, MI on May 16, 1930, the son of Simon James and Margaret Mary (Alterton) Kittler. Upon graduation from high school, he received a congressional appointment to the United States Naval Academy where he graduated with the Class of 1953 and was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps.



After serving as an infantry platoon commander during the Korean War, he was assigned to flight school at NAS Pensacola where he met the love of his life, Peggy Jean (Lackey) Kittler. They were married on August 11, 1956 at Corry Station.



Over the course of his aviation career, Colonel Kittler flew four different aircraft types, three of them in combat in Vietnam. He also commanded several Marine Corps units before retiring from active duty in September of 1982 with 30 years of service. Among his many military decorations and awards are the Legion of Merit for valor, two Distinguished Flying Crosses for valor, 22 Air Medals, the Meritorious Service Medal, two Combat Action Ribbons, and numerous unit citations and campaign and service medals.



From his childhood and throughout his adult life, during the high points and the low, through critical moments of life and death, and in periods of peace and extraordinary trial, he was buoyed by his Faith, his family, his country, and his unwavering loyalty and service to them all. Always a humble and composed warrior, he embraced life with good cheer and selfless personal courage to his final day. His steadfast adherence to the Catholic teachings guided him throughout his life.



He and Peggy embraced the rigors of military life with extraordinary grace: the wartime deployments, the risks and hazards, the long hours and days apart from family. However, while he served his country, he also served his family, always mindful of his family's welfare and consistently supportive and enthusiastic of each family member's endeavors. He encouraged and enjoyed his children's widely varied hobbies, activities, and interests. Although he was an impeccably humble man, he was always willing to boast about one thing: his family.



Colonel Kittler is survived by his wife of 62 years Peggy Kittler, daughters Angela (Steve) Roberts and Christina (Rob) Doss, son Mark Kittler, grandsons Robert (Lara) Doss III and Bryan Doss, great-granddaughter Camden Doss, brothers Pat (Linda) Kittler, Dick (Jane) Kittler, John Kittler, and sister Carol Beth Gasa.



The Rosary will be recited Thursday, March 28 at 4:30 pm, with visitation that day from 5:00-7:00 pm, at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel, 2276 Airport Blvd, Pensacola. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church at 10:00 am, Friday, March 29 with Father James Grebe officiating. Interment and full military honors will follow the service at 1:00 pm at Barrancas National Cemetery.



The family would like to thank the staff of Azalea Trace and Emerald Coast Hospice for their love, kindness, and care. We will be forever grateful.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Catholic Charities of Northwest Florida, 1815 N. 6th Ave., Pensacola.