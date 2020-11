Or Copy this URL to Share

Colette Louis Dowlatkhah



Colette Louis Dowlatkhah passed away November 9, 2020. She was a dedicated nurse for over 30yrs and even more so a devoted mother. She is survived by her three daughters Sarah Dowlatkhah, Natasha Pugh and Mara Dowlatkhah. She will be greatly missed.



Arrangements being made by Bayview Fisher-Pou, 850-432-7805



Celebration of life will be Saturday November 14, 2020 from 11:30-2:00pm, 3174 Gateway Lane , Cantonment, FL 32533









