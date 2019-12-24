Services
Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola
7433 Pine Forest Rd
Pensacola, FL 32526
850-944-0355
Resources
More Obituaries for Collier Fountain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Collier Jack Fountain


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Collier Jack Fountain Obituary
Collier Jack Fountain

Gulf Breeze - Collier Jack Fountain, 96 years of age, died peacefully in his home in the

arms of his daughters, in Gulf Breeze, FL, on Tuesday, December 17,

2019.

Jack was born in Paxton, FL, on January 7, 1923, to Fay Best Fountain

and Collier Dean Fountain. He was raised by his mother and his kind and

caring second father, John Smith. He spent his early childhood years

between New Orleans, LA, and Charleston, SC, before his family settled in

the community of Beulah, near Pensacola.

His family included merchant marines, cypress shingle makers, small time

vegetable growers, homemakers. They were country folk, Southern

Baptists and Dad was taught to be fair, kind and honest. He was raised

with a large extended family and 3 siblings.

He did well in school and graduated from Tate High School, Pensacola,

FL. He remained home to care for his widowed mother, then was drafted

and entered the Army Air Corps. He wanted to be a radio tech on jet

planes but was underweight. He declined their offer to go to college to

learn Russian and instead was taught how to blow up unused equipment in

Europe to render it useless.

Soon after Jack's return to the States, he met Marion Grindberg. They

married July 23,1948. He became a Lutheran. Jack graduated from

Georgia Tech with an electrical engineering degree. After a brief stint in

New York, he and Marion returned to the Pensacola area and remained.

He was hired by Chemstrand where he worked until his retirement in 1989.

Jack was known for his variety of interests and his active lifestyle. He

knew a lot about local and world history, science, slide rules. He loved

swimming, boating, fishing and out of town visitors were always in for a

treat. He taught navigational charting classes at The Pensacola Power

Squadron. He was a CB radio operator before they were popularized. He

later became a ham radio operator and volunteered to "man" the net most

every day at 4 am. He and Marion camped in many parks across the US

with their friends and family. He was an avid photographer. He loved to

sail and was a capable co-captain on multiple adventures. After retirement,

he hiked pieces of the Appalachian Trail until he no longer could. He

walked and bicycled and walked and walked…

Jack, with Marion, was a founding member of Redeemer Lutheran

Church. He was resolute in his faith and his values, love, patience,

kindness, forgiveness. He believed in generosity to all mankind. He was a

strong defender of the protection of our environment.

After Marion's death, Jack moved to Sopchoppy, FL, where he drove the

streets in his truck, enjoyed family, joined the local Lutheran Church and

lived on the Sopchoppy River with his dog, Toto. He recently returned to

his home in Gulf Breeze.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Collier D. Fountain, John and

Fay Smith, his sister, Nita Barnes, and his brother, George Kinsinger.

He is survived by daughters, Dianne Flynn (Danny) and Kay Torano

(Francisco J.); grandchildren- Zeke Baucum (Brenda), David Baucum

(Kim), Nick Baucum (Ashley), Francisco C. Torano (Nadia), Ignacio Torano

(Malayna), Melissa Raffensperger (Cody), Brian Flynn (Erica); 15

great-grandchildren, Victor, Lexi, Aurora, Athena, Arianna, Ashton, Angel,

Maya, Francisco M, Colton, Ian, Jackson, Nathan, Ana Lynn, and Rowan;

sisters, Frances Bower, Pat Gongaware (Don), Wenona Betase, Marietta

Van Heusen (Ray); brother, John F. Smith; and a ship full of nieces,

nephews, cousins, close friends.

His life touched and was touched by so many. He is leaving this world a

better place.

A celebration of Jack's life will be on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 333 Commerce St., Pensacola, FL.

Fellowship with family and friends will begin at 12:00 noon with lunch

served. Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM with the funeral service beginning

at 2:00 PM. Interment will follow at Pensacola Memorial Gardens, 7433

Pine Forest Road, Pensacola, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be

made to Redeemer Lutheran Church or the Appalachian Trail

Conservancy.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Collier's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -