Commander Richard E. Doll, USN (Ret.)
Pensacola - Commander Richard E. Doll, USN (Ret.), age 85, passed away on August 12, 2020. He was the son of the late George and Catherine Doll. He was preceded in death by his half brother George Doll and late wife Sandra Doll. He is survived by son, Kevin Doll; granddaughter, Madison; daughter, Juliet Doll; granddaughters, Zoë and Hayden; daughter, Amy Doll; son, Michael Doll; and best friend Patsy Morgan. Rick Doll was born in Trenton, New Jersey on November 15, 1934. He graduated from Hamilton High School in Trenton and St. Vincent College in Latrobe, PA, completing his graduate and postgraduate education at American University in Washington D.C., and the University of Utah. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1959 and was commissioned after completing pre-flight training at the Naval Schools Command in Pensacola, FL. Dr. Doll was later assigned to the U.S. Naval Neuropsychiatric Unit in San Diego, California, the U.S. Naval Aerospace Medical Institute and the U.S. Naval Aerospace Medical Research Institute in Pensacola, Florida. Commander Doll retired from the U.S. Navy in 1979 and continued in private practice in Pensacola for the next 35 years. Rick was an accomplished and gifted high school and college athlete. While at St. Vincent College, the talented knuckleballer pitched many shutouts and often led the team to victory. After college Rick briefly pitched in the Chicago White Sox organization. He was an avid golfer and was actively involved in youth athletics with the Gulf Breeze Sports Association. Dr. Doll was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church and Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, The Knights of Columbus, Scenic Hills Country Club, Avant Garde Krewe, and a resident of Azalea Trace Retirement Community. A Catholic Mass will be held on Wednesday August 19, 2020, at 10 AM, at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, 9945 Hillview Road Pensacola, FL 32514. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Pro-Life Alliance.
.