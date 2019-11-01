|
Corbett Davis, Sr.
Gulf Breeze - Corbett Davis Sr. passed away peacefully in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family on November1, 2019.
Corbett Sr. was born in Mobile, Alabama on December 1, 1928. He met and married his high school sweetheart, Imogene Fowler and was happily married for 62 years. Corbett and Imogene moved to Pensacola in 1950 with hopes of one day opening a small jewelry store. Their dream came true in 1956 when they opened Jeweler's Trade Shop in the back room of their 900 square foot home. As founder and patriarch of JTS Corbett Sr worked very hard for many years to establish what would become the most successful jewelry store in the south.
He retired in 1979 at the age of 50. JTS is now celebrating its third generation of (Corbetts) family owners.
When not working Corbett's hobbies always included his family. In his early years of July vacations, he would pack up the car with his family and drive to every small town within 200 miles. He would go into every jewelry store and ask for their wholesale business. At one time, Corbett did all the work for over 100 stores in the southeast. Later, due to his love of the water, fishing and boating, he would take his family to the Florida Keys every July. Eventually he purchased a family vacation home in Cudjoe Key.
He and Imogene had many great adventures, always together, in their travels and in their everyday life at home. When he lost Imogene, the love of his life, he was devastated and sure that he would never feel true happiness again. He met Ann Willhauck while in a grief counseling group and once again found happiness for his final years.
Corbett Sr. was predeceased by his loving wife of 62 years, Imogene (Fowler) Davis and his grandson, John Adam Davis. Corbett is survived by his devoted family, sons, Corbett Davis, Jr. (DeeDee), Bradley N. Davis, Sr., (Mary), daughter, Corlette Mueller (Gus), loving companion and friend Ann Willhauck, grandchildren, Corbett Davis, III, Brad (BeeJ) Davis, Jr., Courtney Davis, Matthew Davis, Gabriel Mueller, Luke Mueller, Leo Mueller, great grandchildren Corbett Davis, IV, Mia Davis and Stella Davis.
A special thank you to Covenant Care Hospice for their care and support during his final days. Also, the family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to all of the family and friends for their kind words, thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time.
Corbett Sr. enjoyed a cold beer and a shrimp dinner at Peg Legs with his family a few days before he passed away. Hopefully Heaven will have his other favorite restaurants, Po' Folks, Cracker Barrel and Golden Corral! God help us all!
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Rose Lawn Funeral Home in Gulf Breeze on Monday, November 4, 2019 Funeral services for Corbett will be at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Gulf Breeze on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with burial at Rose Lawn Cemetery immediately following the funeral mass. There will be a reception afterwards at the home of Corbett Jr and DeeDee.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Covenant Care Hospice or the Everglades Foundation.
