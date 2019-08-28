|
Corinne "Coco" Hyams Zimmern Speer Swann
Pensacola - Corinne "Coco" Hyams Zimmern Speer Swann, 93 years old, a long-time resident of Pensacola, passed away on August 26, 2019 from complications of Alzheimer's disease.
Corinne was born June 9, 1926 in Pensacola as the only child of Samuel and Amelia Berlin Hyams. She grew up in the North Hill area of Pensacola, attended P.K. Yonge Elementary School, A.V. Clubbs Junior High and graduated from Pensacola High School in 1944. Her childhood summers were spent at Camp Tapawingo in Sweden, Maine where she made many friends and further developed her lifelong enthusiasm for tennis. After graduating high school, Corinne attended Edgewood Park School in Briarcliff Manor, New York where she received a diploma from the Cultural and Practical Arts Division. She then returned to Pensacola and subsequently met the love of her life, William "Bill" A. Zimmern, from Mobile, Alabama. They were married on March 28, 1948, at the San Carlos Hotel in Pensacola and made their first home in Mobile. While living there, in 1949, they had their first son Sam Zimmern. In 1950 they relocated to Pensacola and had their second son, Bill, also born in Mobile in 1951. In 1960 they had their third son, Danny. Corinne greatly enjoyed living in Pensacola where she raised her family and remained a resident until her passing.
Corinne's driving passion was her family, who remain her legacy. She encouraged her children to pursue excellence. She also treasured time spent with her many close friends. Many of these relationships started during her childhood and continued her whole life. Corinne also participated in the wider community. Through the years, she was active in, among others, The League of Women Voters, Tiger Bay Club, and Temple Beth-El Sisterhood. Proudly, she was founding member of Impact 100. For more than 10 years Corinne worked as a successful real estate agent with Donavan Realty. In her post retirement life, she enjoyed summering in the Boone, North Carolina area. She loved playing tennis, playing bridge, dancing, reading, and keeping up with financial issues. Her final years were comfortable and secure residing at Azalea Trace enjoying the company of both old and new friends, including her companions Sherry Rudolph and Iris Jordan.
Corinne was preceded in death by her parents; first husband William A. (Bill) Zimmern, second husband Albert Speer and third husband Al Swann. She is survived by her three sons Samuel H. Zimmern, M.D. (Emily), Charlotte, North Carolina; William A. Zimmern, Jr. M.D. (Beverly), Gulf Breeze, FL and Daniel A. Zimmern, Pensacola; and her 5 grandchildren Amelia Stewart (Adam) and Bill (Angie), Ben, Josh (Kaydee) and Hannah Zimmern. She also has nine great-grandchildren Abby, Huntley, Landon, Lila, Sutton, Emma, Charlotte, Nick and Samantha.
Funeral services will be on Thursday August 29, 2019 at Temple Beth EL, starting with a visitation at 1:00 p.m., sanctuary service at 2:00 p.m. Following there will be a private family graveside service. That evening there will be a Shiva service at Azalea Trace Chapel at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in her memory to Temple Beth El of Pensacola Rabbi's Discretionary Fund.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019