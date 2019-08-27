|
|
Councilman Gerald C. Wingate
Pensacola - Councilman Gerald C. Wingate, 73, peacefully passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at his home in Pensacola, FL. He is survived by his wife Betsie Wingate and their children. Funeral entrusted to Joe Morris & Son Funeral Home 701 N DeVillers Street, Pensacola, FL with viewing on Wednesday, August 28th from 12:00-4:00pm.
Wake service on Wednesday, August 28th at 6:00pm and Homegoing service on Thursday, August 29th at 11:00am, both will be held at St. John Divine MBC 620 E. Jordan St, Pensacola.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 27, 2019