Services
Joe Morris Funeral Home
701 N De Villiers St
Pensacola, FL 32501
(850) 432-3436
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Joe Morris Funeral Home
701 N De Villiers St
Pensacola, FL 32501
View Map
Wake
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
6:00 PM
St. John Divine MBC
620 E. Jordan St
Pensacola, FL
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Divine MBC
620 E. Jordan St
Pensacola, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Councilman Wingate
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Councilman Gerald C. Wingate

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Councilman Gerald C. Wingate Obituary
Councilman Gerald C. Wingate

Pensacola - Councilman Gerald C. Wingate, 73, peacefully passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at his home in Pensacola, FL. He is survived by his wife Betsie Wingate and their children. Funeral entrusted to Joe Morris & Son Funeral Home 701 N DeVillers Street, Pensacola, FL with viewing on Wednesday, August 28th from 12:00-4:00pm.

Wake service on Wednesday, August 28th at 6:00pm and Homegoing service on Thursday, August 29th at 11:00am, both will be held at St. John Divine MBC 620 E. Jordan St, Pensacola.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Councilman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now