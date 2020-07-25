1/1
Courtney Renee Schaub-Wahab
1996 - 2020
Pensacola - Courtney was born June 9, 1996 in Decatur, Illinois. She was the daughter of Russell W. and Camille R. Schaub. Courtney graduated Maize High School in Maize, Kansas on May 17, 2014. She was attending Collin Community College in Frisco, Texas to be an elementary school teacher. Courtney was a loving and protective daughter, sister, and wife. She married Chris J. Wahab on November 9, 2019 in Niceville, Florida. Courtney was thoughtful, generous, and always the funniest person in the room. In her pastime, Courtney loved watching Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Ghost Adventures, pampering her cat Pumpkin, making others smile, and hanging out with her family and friends.

Surviving are her father, Russell W. Schaub of Pensacola, Florida and her siblings Brittany N. Schaub of Wichita, Kansas and Noah V. Schaub of Pensacola, Florida; grandfathers Vincent V. Schaub of Panama City Beach, Florida and James P. Warnick of Dallas, Texas; and multiple aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her husband, mother, and grandmothers: Glea K. Warnick and Linda L. Schaub.

Oak Lawn Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Funeral Services will be held at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home in Decatur, Illinois at a later date.






Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services
2801 North Monroe Street
Decatur, IL 62526
(217) 875-2004
