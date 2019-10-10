|
CPO Edwin William Marciniak Sr.
Pensacola - CPO Edwin William Marciniak Sr., USN, Retired, a Vietnam War Veteran passed away peacefully in Covenant Hospice care on September 25th, 2019 in Escambia County, Pensacola, Florida at the age of 80. Edwin William Marciniak Sr, is survived by his beloved wife Helene Wagman Marciniak, children, Edwin William Marciniak Jr., Mobile, AL, Michael Edwin Marciniak, Pensacola, FL stepsons, Timothy Epling, Albuquerque, NM, Robert Epling, Pensacola, Florida, brother, Robert Jay Marciniak, Cherry Hill, NJ, sister Margaret Jeanne Bick (Marciniak), Pittsburg, PA; and nieces, nephews, cousins and grandchildren, and friends. He is preceded in death by father, Edwin Vitold Marciniak, Pittsburgh, PA, mother, Margaret Jeanne Marciniak (Wagner), Pittsburgh, PA, sister, Judith Arlene Cunningham (Marciniak), West View, Pittsburgh, PA, son, CPL James Edwin Marciniak, USMC (9/24/1970 - 2/16/2017), Pensacola, FL, and his stepdaughter Deborah Epling, Brookhaven, MS. A private service is scheduled for 18 October 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Trahan funeral home where his remains will be escorted to Pensacola NAS Barrancas National Cemetery by Patriot Guard Riders (PGR). The Navy Ceremonial Guard will officiate the ceremony with honors for his service at 11:30 a.m. The family would like to thank Baptist Health and Covenant Hospice staff his care.
