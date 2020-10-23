Craig David Smith



Dallas, TX - November 27, 1970-October 18, 2020



With profound sadness we announce the passing of our precious son and brother, Craig David Smith who parted from this world on Sunday evening on October 18th, 2020 in Dallas, Texas after a sudden and severe illness.



Craig was born on November 27, 1970 in Pensacola, Florida to his loving parents Dickie Smith and Diane Smith Patterson.



A memorial service is planned at Family Baptist Church on 5454 Mobile Highway in Pensacola, FL on November 2nd, 2020 at 6 p.m. Pensacola Memorial Gardens will be handling the interment services.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store