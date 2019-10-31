|
|
CTR1 Steven G. Dujmovic
Oak Harbor - Steven (DJ) Dujmovic, USN (June 26, 1986 - October 21, 2019)
On October 21, 2019, Petty Officer 1st Class Steven George Dujmovic of Corpus Christi, Texas passed away at the age of 33.
Steven was born to Graciela Gutierrez and Dragon Dujmovic on June 26, 1986 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Steven graduated from Ray High School in 2004, where he played nose guard on the football team and was a member of the Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps. After high school, he decided to serve his country and enlisted in the United States Navy. In August 2006, then Damage Controlman Seaman Apprentice Dujmovic reported to his first Command on the USS NASSAU. After his tour on the USS NASSAU, Steven was selected to attend CTR "A" school in Pensacola, Florida where he was promoted to Second Class Petty Officer. During this tour, he met and married the love of his life and best friend Kelly Gullatt in 2011. In September 2011, Steven reported to NCDOC Virginia Beach, Virginia serving as a Threat Analyst. In November 2012, Steven reported back to Pensacola, FL., to perform the duties of a Target Digital Network Analyst. In December 2016, Steven reported to NIOC Whidbey Island as a Maritime NODAL Analysts. While stationed here he deployed with a Carrier Strike Group as the lead analyst and was selected as a trainer.
During his service in the Navy, Steven was the only Maritime NODAL Analysts to obtain Information Operations Warfare Officer qualified. Steven earned his Enlisted Information Warfare, Surface Warfare, and Aviation Warfare specialist designations. His awards include two Navy Achievement Medals, campaign, and service awards. When Steven was not watching the Dallas Cowboys or Texas Longhorns, he enjoyed spending his time with family and friends. Not a day or even an hour went by that he wasn't boasting about his children, wife, golfing and the Dallas Cowboys. Steven loved to golf and participated in the All Navy Golf Team. In his spare time, he coach a community youth football team, and participated in as many navy command sporting events he could. Steven's joy of singing stems from is childhood where he would hear is mother, Graciela's lively singing and dancing in the kitchen a tradition he carried over into his own family, where he would sing his heart out to his wife and children. Even while away, he would send almost weekly videos and recordings of him singing his favorite songs. Steven loved the outdoors, where he spent most of his time taking trips with his family or hunting and fishing. Steven was very outgoing and could light up the room with his smile and boastful personality. Steven loved to pull practical jokes and could always make everyone laugh with jokes and comical sense of humor. There wasn't an adventure he wouldn't try even if it was not always the best decision. Steven was a wonderful father, husband, son, brother and friend, who will be missed by all.
Steven is survived by his wife Kelly Dujmovic; four children, Maisey, Piper, Owen and Noelle; mother Graciela Gutierrez; sister Aleksandra Balarin (Jason); uncles Johnny Gutierrez, Hector Gutierrez and Luis Gutierrez (Uilani); nieces/nephew Ava, Bradley, Averie and Turner;
The visitation will be held at the Chapel on Corry Station on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 12:00 pm, with the funeral service to follow at 1:00 pm. The burial will proceed at Barrancas National Cemetery.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019