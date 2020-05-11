Services
Pensacola - On Sunday, April 26, 2020, Curtis passed away at Arcadia Health and Rehabilitation Center after a long battle with COPD.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rupert and Tennie Mae (Stewart) McRee; daughter, Sherry Ann McRee; and sister, Mae Nell (McRee) Horton. He is survived by five children, nine grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; sisters, Merle (Carrol) Williams and Ginger Jackson; and brothers, Marcus (Dee) McRee and William Griffith.

Memorials may be sent to https://www.stjude.org/donate

Expressions of condolence may be made at www.hughesfh.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from May 11 to May 13, 2020
