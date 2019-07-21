|
Cyndi Aronson
Orange County - Cyndi Aronson of Pensacola passed away May 17th in Orange County, CA where she resided for the past 10 years. Cyndi was born June 22, 1953 in Ft. Jackson, SC. She graduated from Booker T. Washington H.S. in 1971 and the University of Florida in 1975. She was active in student government and was president of her sorority, AEPhi. She was an avid Gator fan her entire life.
Cyndi was full of energy and passion, had many friends, and loved to laugh and make others happy. She was super talented (acting, dancing, singing). Cyndi was Escambia County Jr. Miss in 1970 and a Florida Jr. Miss runner up in 1971. She was a princess in the 1972 De Luna court. She was a beautiful person with an infectious smile and loved by all who knew her.
Cyndi was preceded in death by her mother, Sherlee Aronson. She is survived by her loving father, Dr. David Aronson; and her siblings, Randy Aronson, Pensacola; Danny (Joanne) Aronson, Miami Beach; and Judi (Berry) Patrick, Washington D.C.; and nephews Jake ( Stacy) Patrick, Jordan Patrick, Justin Patrick, Josh Aronson, Sandy (Sarah) Aronson ,and Joseph Patrick, and one great nephew, Blake Patrick.
Cyndi touched so many lives in many ways, and she would be so very happy that you think of and remember her now that she has found peace.
Zikhronah livrakha - may Cyndi's memory be a blessing.
