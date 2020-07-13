Cynthia A. Fell
Pensacola - Cynthia (Cindy) Fell passed away at Sacred Heart Hospital on June 24, 2020. Cindy was born in Baton Rouge and loved her LSU Tigers. She was a 3rd generation graduate. She was a long-time resident of Pensacola. She grew up on Pensacola Beach, and fondly told the stories of her youth: carrying laundry to the cleaners, working in the gift shop near Flounder's, driving across 3-Mile Bridge at all hours of the night, sneaking in to Kevin's En La Playa, and walking the beach all night long. She was the type of friend every person wanted to have - loyal, compassionate, and giving of her time. She was a devoted mother - from leading the search for a kidney for her oldest son to walking her youngest through the neighborhood for trick-or-treat…her two boys knew they were loved. She was a devoted wife - the person that pushed me to be better and to try to obtain my career goals. My wife is now gone and I am a rudderless boat. Her biggest joys were spending time with her sons, traveling, and having a nice glass of wine with friends and talking about their lives. She was always ready for a boat ride, ideally to Ft. McRae, to meet with special friends. Cindy was always the good friend, the one that remembered special occasions, the one that was willing to help a person in need, and the one that truly cared about what the other person thought & felt. Her sweet spirit and unconditional love will be forever remembered. She was preceded in death by her mother, Susan Brittingham Schutzman, her father, Robert Schutzman Sr., and her sisters Sharon & Dana. She is survived by her husband Keith Sr., her sons Keith Jr. & Parker, her brother Robert Schutzman Jr., and her sister Susan Glover.
Due to COVID-19 social-gathering restrictions, a small, by invitation only service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church Pensacola. Being a long-time member in the Pensacola community with many friends, the family plans to hold a "Celebration of her Life" event in the near future. In lieu of flowers, we ask you make a donation in Cindy's honor to Covenant Care. We ask this to show our gratitude for the compassionate care Cindy received during her final days. Donations may be sent to Covenant Care by mail (5041 N. 12th Avenue, Pensacola, FL 32504) or through www.choosecovenant.org
.