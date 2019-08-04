Services
Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel
3351 Scenic Highway 90e
Pensacola, FL 32503
(850) 432-7805
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
Conway, AR
Cynthia Smith Orr


1951 - 2019
Cynthia Smith Orr Obituary
Cynthia Smith Orr

Conway, AR - Cynthia Smith Orr, 68, of Conway, Arkansas, formerly of Cornith, Mississippi, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, August 3, 2019. She was born on Friday, June 15, 1951 in Pensacola, Florida to the late Leon G. Smith and Jane Wilson Smith.

Mrs. Orr had a Masters Degree in Speech Therapy and Special Education and she was a member of First United Methodist Church in Conway. She was a homemaker and a loving wife, mother, daughter and sister.

She leaves to cherish her memory are her husband, William Orr; son, William Scott Orr of Conway; mother, Jane Wilson Smith of Jonesboro, Arkansas; and a sister, Susan Miller (Joel) of Jonesboro, AR.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Elizabeth Orr and her father, Leon G. Smith.

A general visitation will be held Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 12 noon to 9:00PM at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Mrs. Orr will have burial at Bayview Memorial Park in Pensacola under the direction of Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel. Local arrangements are under the direction of Roller-McNutt Funeral Home of Conway.

Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
