D. Alan Dean Jr.
D. Alan Dean, Jr.

Pensacola - D. Alan Dean, Jr., 66 of Pensacola, Florida passed away on November 5, 2020.

He was a veteran of the U. S. Army and a member of Myrtle Grove Baptist Church.

Alan was preceded in death by his father, Durward Alan Dean, Sr. and sister, Debra Ann Dean.

He is survived by his mother, Arleda Steeley Dean; sisters, Leah D. Gillis (James Patrick) of Pensacola Beach, Fl and Rebecca Dean-Davis of Pensacola, Fl. Several nephews and a niece also survive.

A visitation will be held at Pensacola Memorial Gardens Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 1pm until the service begins at 2pm.




Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola
NOV
11
Service
02:00 PM
Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola
Funeral services provided by
Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola
7433 Pine Forest Rd
Pensacola, FL 32526
850-944-0355
