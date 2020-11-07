D. Alan Dean, Jr.



Pensacola - D. Alan Dean, Jr., 66 of Pensacola, Florida passed away on November 5, 2020.



He was a veteran of the U. S. Army and a member of Myrtle Grove Baptist Church.



Alan was preceded in death by his father, Durward Alan Dean, Sr. and sister, Debra Ann Dean.



He is survived by his mother, Arleda Steeley Dean; sisters, Leah D. Gillis (James Patrick) of Pensacola Beach, Fl and Rebecca Dean-Davis of Pensacola, Fl. Several nephews and a niece also survive.



A visitation will be held at Pensacola Memorial Gardens Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 1pm until the service begins at 2pm.









