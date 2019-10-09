|
|
Daniel A. DiFruscia
Windham, NH - Daniel A. DiFruscia of Gulf Breeze, Florida and Windham, New Hampshire passed away after a brief battle with cancer on Friday October 4th, with his loving family at his side.
Daniel was born on December 19, 1983, in Boston Massachusetts. He was the beloved son of Attorneys Anthony and Kathleen DiFruscia of Windham, New Hampshire.
Daniel attended City College and New York University in New York. He was a licensed stockbroker and Financial advisor. He worked on Wall Street before being offered a position with Merrill Lynch in Pensacola, Florida. In February 2016 Daniel became a partner at Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network with officers in Pensacola, Florida and Mobile, Alabama. He was a respected and dedicated advisor to his many clients.
Daniel embraced life and lived it to the fullest. He loved to travel and sought adventure but what made him most happy was the time he spent with his children. Daniel had a kindness and generosity of spirt that was unmatched. Daniel will be especially remembered for his devotion to his family, friends, and clients.
Daniel is survived by and will forever be loved by his two children, Mia, age 5 and Luca, age 3, by his brother Marc DiFruscia and his sisters Attorney Kara Andrew and Tammy Lajoie and their spouses. He also leaves behind his beloved nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, cousins and friends.
Family and Friends are invited to attend calling hours on Sunday, October 13th from 1-5 PM at the Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Rd, Windham, NH.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, October 14th at 10 AM at St. Matthew's Parish, Windham, NH. Burial will follow at the Cemetery On the Hill, Windham, NH.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the Daniel A. DiFruscia scholarship fund at the Windham Endowment for Community Advancement, PO BOX 4315 Windham, NH 03087 or online at windhamendowment.org.
For directions or to send a message of condolence to the family, please visit www.carrierfuneralhome.com
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019