Daniel Lee Moore


1968 - 2019
Daniel Lee Moore

Waynesville, GA - Daniel Lee Moore, age 50, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Tuesday August 20, 2019 at his home. He was born on September 17, 1968 in Norfolk, VA to Winfield and Billie Jean Archer. He was raised in Pensacola, FL and went on to have three children.

Dan was a lover of all things hunting, fishing and woodworking. The joy of his days were his grandchildren. When he wasn't loving on them he could be found baiting a hook, casting a line or gardening, unless of course, it was hunting season. Dan loved to tackle woodworking projects where he could put his Master Carpentry skills to work and see his finished product. He was a masterful teacher to all who worked with him. He is loved beyond expression and missed greatly by those left behind.

He is survived by his wife, Leann Moore; three children, Racheal (Luke) Beach, Heather (Tyler) Weidman and Travis Moore; father, Winfield Archer; sister, Laurie (Ed) Turner; brother, Tim (Tina) Moore; 4 grandchildren; 8 nieces/nephews; several step-children and step-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his mother, Billie Jean Archer and nephew, Nicholas Emil Loftin.

A private Celebration of Life will be held in Pensacola, FL on Saturday, September 21, 2019.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 20, 2019
