Daniel Lee Parker
Pensacola - Daniel Lee Parker of Pensacola, Florida passed away on February 24, 2019.
Dan was born on August 17, 1952 in Pensacola, Florida to Edward and Coletta Parker. He was a graduate of Pensacola Catholic High School. His undergraduate work was done at St. Bernard College and Troy University. He received a Master's Degree from the University of South Alabama.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Coletta Parker, sister-in-law, Marsha Parker, and nephew Paul Parker. He is survived by his brothers Ed Parker (Beth), Mickey Parker, Rich Parker (Debra), and his sister Kathie (Jack). He also is survived by his nieces and nephews.
Dan retired as Art Supervisor and Graphic Artist for the Escambia County School District.
Dan will be remembered for his beautiful art work. Among his many honors were winner of the Florida Sunshine Book Logo and the Greater Gulf Coast Arts Festival.
He was also an avid golfer in his younger years winning the Divot Derby and the Pensacola Country Club Championship numerous times.
Dan was a kind and gentle soul. He was known for his kindness, quick wit, and unmatched passion for life.
His family is forever grateful for the support he received from Rosewood Manor and Covenant Hospice Care.
Expressions of love and sympathy may be made to Covenant Hospice Care 5041 N. 12th Avenue Pensacola, Florida 32504.
A private memorial and burial will be held at a later date.
Trahan Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 3, 2019