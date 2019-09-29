|
Daniel Milton Jarrell
Pensacola - Daniel Milton Jarrell, age 73, of Pensacola, Florida passed away on Saturday September 21, 2019. Daniel was born March 15, 1946 to Catheryn Ruthidean Phillips and Lewis James Jarrell.
He served in the Army as a Police Dog Trainer during Korea. Daniel went on to work for the Pensacola News Journal for 44 years and he retired after receiving several awards for his excellent performance.
He enjoyed playing guitar with Jason and David, riding motorcycles, spending time with his life long friend David Boyd, fixing cars, and inventing things. Daniel's favorite songs were "I'm on Fire" by Bruce Springsteen and "Simple Man" by Lynyrd Skynyrd.
Daniel was preceded in death by his mother, Catheryn Ruthidean Arenberg Phillips; father, Lewis James Jarrell; and brothers, Wallace Jarrell and Andrew Jarrell.
Daniel is survived by his wife, Linda C. Jarrell; sons, Jason Daniel Jarrell (Angie), and Jesse Jarrell; sister, Linda Ellis Jones; grandchildren, Hunter Jarrell, Miranda Jarrell, Noe Jarrell, Keely Jarrell, John Gavin Jarrell; step-father, James Arenberg; best friend and brother David Boyd.
A memorial service will be held on October 3, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, located at 9301 Gulf Beach Hwy., Pensacola, FL, 32507.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.oaklawnfunerals.com for the Jarrell family.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 29, 2019