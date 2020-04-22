|
Daniel Morris
Pensacola - Daniel P. Morris, son of the late Donald and Maureen Morris, formally of Ilion, NY, peacefully passed away on April 20, 2020 at his home in Pensacola, FL. Dan graduated from Ilion HS and received his BS from Utica College. Upon graduation Dan traveled throughout the country, working in many different capacities. He loved music, playing guitar and following The Grateful Dead. Those concerts took him to almost every state in the union. He eventually settled in Venice, FL, living and working there for almost 15 years. Dan ultimately moved to Pensacola, Fl. where he worked as a contractor and operated a Handy Man business.
"Trapper" as he was known to family friends, loved fishing, golf, and enjoyed the outdoors. He was also an avid reader and a huge fan of the NY Giants and the Yankees. His love of the Pensacola Ice Flyers was fostered with the help of Dr. Don Dewey and he rarely missed a game. Dan was also a great caregiver. He lived with and cared for his father, Donald, until his passing in 2017. His care, attention and company helped to allow his Dad to live out his life in his own home. Above all, Dan was most proud of his 10-year AA sobriety coin which he received in January. He was very appreciative of the friends and associates that helped him reach this achievement.
Dan's family wishes to thank Drs James Smith, Gerald Lowrey and Ranjith Dissanayake who took such good care of Dan. Lastly, thanks to his dear friend Janice Bozant. Janice gave Dan a reason to get up every day, and her support is greatly appreciated.
Dan is survived by his brother Mark (Mary Jo), sisters Dr. Nancy Morris (Joe Grossi) and Maureen (Paul Arciero), and seven nieces, nephews, and a great niece. The family asks any donations in Dan's memory be made in his name to the St. Joseph Medical Clinic, c/o David M. Conkle MD, PO Box 13566, Pensacola, FL 32591.
Due to Covid-19, a celebration of Dan's life will take place at a future date to be determined.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020